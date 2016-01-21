Kristin Cavallari Hospitalized After Car Accident

Kristin Cavallari was taken to the hospital after being involved in a car accident in Chicago Thursday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“She was hit by another driver in Chicago. She is doing fine and will be discharged from the hospital shortly,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Cavallari, 29, and her NFL quarterback husband Jay Cutler welcomed their third child, daughter Saylor, Nov. 23.

The accident follows a difficult few months for the family, with Cavallari’s brother Michael discovered dead Dec. 10 nearly two weeks after going missing in Utah.

In a New Year’s Instagram post, she reflected on the highs and lows of the last few months.