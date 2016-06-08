The former reality star also shared photos from her honeymoon in Italy

Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Three-Year Wedding Anniversary with Jay Cutler: 'I Truly Love Him More and More Everyday'

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are celebrating three years of marriage!

The former reality star gushed about her NFL quarterback husband on Instagram Wednesday when she shared a cute photo of the pair along with an ever cuter caption.

“Happy anniversary to my man! I truly love him more and more everyday and there’s no one else I would rather be on this wild ride with #Sober #JayDoingHisBestBlueSteel,” Cavallari, 29, wrote.

The couple tied the knot on June 8, 2013 at Nashville’s Woodmont Christian Church. Together since 2010, the Cavallari and Cutler, 33, got engaged in April 2011 but called it off that July. Four months later they were back together, and their first child, son Camden Jack was born in August 2012.

Camden Jack, 3 , is a big brother to the couple’s two children Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and daughter Saylor James, 6 months.

Along with the sweet dedication to her man, the mother of three also shared photos from the couple’s honeymoon in Italy.