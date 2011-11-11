10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Kristen Stewart takes her best shot at creepy photographers, plus more from Jessica Simpson, Miss Piggy and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"Yah, sexy, give it to me, that's right."
Kristen Stewart, imitating the photographers who creep her out, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

"It's important to me to feel my bones!"
– Jenny Craig's new ambassador Mariah Carey, embracing her trim post-babies bod after losing 70 lbs.

"Farts. To me, there's nothing funnier."
George Clooney, copping to having the iFart app on his phone, to Rolling Stone

"People always say that pregnant women have a glow, and I say it's because you're sweating to death."
Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson, debunking some pregnancy myths, to PEOPLE

"Jog, sprint, pushups, Pull ups, repeat… Then jamba juice."
Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tweeting the secrets to his model physique

"It was not love at first sight. Like most logical people in the entertainment world, I only appeared on her show so she wouldn't talk s--t on me – that, and I really wanted to work with the esteemed E! network."
Jennifer Aniston, scoring a few laughs while presenting a Glamour Woman of the Year Award to good pal Chelsea Handler

"I'm doing my video for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive edition – this is clearly the online edition."
Community star Joel McHale, fully embracing PEOPLE.com's Funny Is the New Sexy Facebook campaign

"Things are looking up for me: I'm single and there's an NBA lockout – wink!"
Saturday Night Live's Pedrad Nasim, spoofing Kim Kardashian and her 72-day marriage

"He'd start saying something about the computer, and I'm going, 'I have no interest.' Do you believe it? So that was the end of that."
Diane Keaton, on why her relationship with the late Steve Jobs in the '80s didn't work out, to PEOPLE

"Make her leave."
Miss Piggy, instructing Brad Paisley to dismiss his co-host Carrie Underwood, at the CMA Awards
