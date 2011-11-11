10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Yah, sexy, give it to me, that's right."
– Kristen Stewart, imitating the photographers who creep her out, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
"It's important to me to feel my bones!"
– Jenny Craig's new ambassador Mariah Carey, embracing her trim post-babies bod after losing 70 lbs.
"Farts. To me, there's nothing funnier."
– George Clooney, copping to having the iFart app on his phone, to Rolling Stone
"People always say that pregnant women have a glow, and I say it's because you're sweating to death."
– Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson, debunking some pregnancy myths, to PEOPLE
"Jog, sprint, pushups, Pull ups, repeat… Then jamba juice."
– Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tweeting the secrets to his model physique
"It was not love at first sight. Like most logical people in the entertainment world, I only appeared on her show so she wouldn't talk s--t on me – that, and I really wanted to work with the esteemed E! network."
– Jennifer Aniston, scoring a few laughs while presenting a Glamour Woman of the Year Award to good pal Chelsea Handler
"I'm doing my video for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive edition – this is clearly the online edition."
– Community star Joel McHale, fully embracing PEOPLE.com's Funny Is the New Sexy Facebook campaign
"Things are looking up for me: I'm single and there's an NBA lockout – wink!"
– Saturday Night Live's Pedrad Nasim, spoofing Kim Kardashian and her 72-day marriage
"He'd start saying something about the computer, and I'm going, 'I have no interest.' Do you believe it? So that was the end of that."
– Diane Keaton, on why her relationship with the late Steve Jobs in the '80s didn't work out, to PEOPLE
"Make her leave."
– Miss Piggy, instructing Brad Paisley to dismiss his co-host Carrie Underwood, at the CMA Awards
