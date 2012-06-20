The Twilight series star is the new No. 1, earning nearly $35 million in the past year

Talk about a hefty payday!

Twilight star Kristen Stewart raked in $34.5 million between May 2011 and May 2012, earning her the top spot on Forbes‘s list of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Propelled by her paychecks from both the Twilight franchise as well as her starring role in Snow White and the Huntsman, Stewart, at 22, is also the youngest actress on the list – by 16 years.

And it’s a safe bet to say that she will have a place on the list next year as well. The fifth and final installment in the Twilight film series, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, comes out in November.