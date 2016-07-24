The actors wed in a small room in the Beverly Hills courthouse, but Bell says it was one of the best days of her life

Kristen Bell Tears Up While Talking About Husband Dax Shepard and Shares Wedding Photos for the First Time

Kristen Bell‘s 2013 wedding to Dax Shepard had no guest list filled with Hollywood’s hottest stars, no expensive reception and not even a white dress.

“We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse, and it was still one of the best days of my life,” Bell said on CBS’s Sunday Morning.

For the first time ever, the mother-of-two shared photos of the small courthouse ceremony, where she wore black pants and her hair natural, kissing her new husband in front of a very non-romantic glass window at the courthouse.

Bell, 36, also opened up about her family, getting emotional when speaking about her husband’s difficult past.

“He’s a wonderful father,” she said. “He knows the value of things. He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it, and he’s been sober for 11, 12 years now. … And he knows how many times he’s messed up and how many times he’s been really closing to losing everything.”

The actors have been together since 2007 and got engaged in 2010. They are now parents to daughters Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 18 months.

Despite her string of hit movies and TV shows including Veronica Mars, Frozen and the upcoming Bad Moms, fame means nothing compared to her loved ones.

“I always think, if I’m on my deathbed, what am I gonna be thinking about? And it won’t be some random movie I participated in, or some TV show. It will be my family,” Bell said.

That’s not to say the actress isn’t proud of her work. She’s been singing since she was 5 and always wanted to be a performer, although she credits her success in part to getting lucky.

“I don’t deserve to be here,” she said. “I worked hard, but I was also in the right place at the right time. And I’m really, really grateful for the jobs that I’ve had.”

In fact, Bell couldn’t be happier with her level of success – a working actress who doesn’t have the pressures of some of Hollywood’s A-listers.