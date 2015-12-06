A source tells PEOPLE the parents plan to give their new son the middle name of "Robert"

Grandma's Here! Kris Jenner Visits Kim Kardashian at the Hospital After She Gives Birth to Still-Unnamed Son

Kris Jenner was spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, presumably to visit daughter Kim Kardashian West, who gave birth to her second child on Saturday.

Kardashian West, 35, has already had several family members visit her at her luxury maternity suite following the birth of her still unnamed son. Khloé Kardashian was spotted arriving at the hospital on Saturday and a source tells PEOPLE that Kourtney Kardashian assisted Kardashian West throughout her labor.

Of course, proud papa Kanye West was also on hand at the hospital during the birth of his first son and second child.

The Kardashian-West family has yet to decide on a name for their new son, although a source tells PEOPLE that the new mom was reportedly telling people at the hospital that he’ll have the middle name “Robert” after her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian West had previously said she was nervous that she would have to give birth via C-section after learning that her baby was breech. However, a source tells PEOPLE that the reality star did not give birth via C-section.