Kris and Kendall Jenner Step Out After Caitlyn's ESPY Speech

Kris and Kendall Jenner made for a radiant mother-daughter duo at the Amazon Prime Endless Summer event on Thursday at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mom, 59, wore a black sheer top, while Kendall, 19, wore her hair down and a long cream-colored sweater for a more casual look.

The pair mingled with Erin and Sara Foster – the daughters of Grammy-winning composer David Foster and former stepsisters of Brody Jenner, 31, (Caitlyn Jenner‘s son with actress Linda Thompson, 65).

The outing came a day after Caitlyn, 65, made her first major public appearance and delivered a powerful speech while accepting ESPN’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards.

Kris, 59, was absent from the ESPYs but has publicly supported her ex-husband.

“I think it’s amazing,” Kris told Extra in Cannes in June of Caitlyn’s transition. “I think that someone following their dream is truly inspirational to a lot of people you have to do what makes you happy.”