Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Party in Vegas

People Staff
July 05, 2011 10:00 AM

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick grabbed dinner at Sugar Factory inside the Paris Las Vegas with a group of friends, including fellow reality stars Lisa and Brittny Gastineau. The happy couple split Chinese chicken salad, creamy artichoke dip, free-range chicken and a Black Angus filet. To drink? They ordered the signature Lollipop Passion cocktail and enjoyed milk chocolate fondue for dessert. Afterward, the group headed the Chateau Nightclub, where Disick was hosting a party.

