Kourtney Kardashian Due to Give Birth 'Any Minute!'

The Kardashians are anticipating the arrival of their newest family member – though the waiting game has a very pregnant Kourtney imagining things – and vividly.

“Kourtney thought her water broke” a couple of days ago, Kim Kardashian said Thursday morning during an interview with her sister Khloe and stepdad Bruce Jenner on KIIS-FM with Ryan Seacrest.

And, according to Khloe: “She’s never experienced it; she has no idea. She was out at lunch – this is TMI – and some fluid came down her leg and she was like, ‘My water broke!’ She bbm’d me and I go, ‘No, no, no, you will know. You’re fine.'”

There’s no denying the eldest Kardashian sister has had her baby boy on her mind – after all, she’s due “any minute!” said Khloe.

What About a Wedding?

But one thing that will have to wait – another Kardashian wedding. The family is still coming around to the idea of having Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, on the scene.

“We’re working on Scott. He’s kind of a work in progress. He’s been doing very well lately, and I’m proud o f him from that standpoint,” said Jenner. Added Kim: “He’s been trying really hard.”

PHOTOS: Kourtney’s Glam Bump Style

And despite the fact that Kourtney “doesn’t even like kids,” Kim said, she’s going to make “the most amazing” mother. “She’s changed so much, but I never thought before that Kourtney would have a baby, let alone be the first to have a baby,” she said.

“The baby is going to put everything in perspective for her,” added Khloe.