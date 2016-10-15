All in the Family: Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna Go Pumpkin Patchin'
Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna hit up a Los Angeles pumpkin patch on Friday, where they picked out some holiday decor and posed for selfies
Nothing screams “fall” like a trip to a local pumpkin patch.
Just ask Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna. The two future sister-in-laws spent part of the day on Friday hitting up a Los Angeles pumpkin patch, where they picked out some holiday decor and posed for selfies.
Kardashian, 37, kept it cool in a short-sleeved oversized black T-shirt dress and frayed micro-mini shorts. Her long brown hair by her side, she accessorized the look with a pair of ankle-cut black boots and shades.
Chyna — who recently hit the 36-week mark of her pregnancy — stayed comfy in a pair of spandex black leggings and Adidas short-sleeve jersey top. She threw on a pair of athletic sneakers and a black baseball cap to complete the look.
Both shared shots of the excursion on Snapchat — including matching shots as they hung on a hay barrel surrounded by pumpkins, corn stalks, scarecrows and sunflowers.
“Pumpkin patchin’, ” they each labeled the photo.
Chyna, 28, even posted a closeup selfie of the pals, wearing matching mirrored aviator shades.
They weren’t the only Kardashians (and future-Kardashians) celebrating fall. On Friday, Kim Kardashian West dropped the latest update of her popular Kimojis app — which includes several new Halloween-themed emojis.
Kim, 35, did not promote the update on her app. The reality star has maintained an extremely low profile since she was held at gunpoint in Paris by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her apartment at the No Address Hotel on Oct. 3.
While her sisters have all gradually returned to social media and resumed posting content on their apps, Kim’s Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as her app, have all gone radio silent.