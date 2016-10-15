Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna hit up a Los Angeles pumpkin patch on Friday, where they picked out some holiday decor and posed for selfies

All in the Family: Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna Go Pumpkin Patchin'

Nothing screams “fall” like a trip to a local pumpkin patch.

Just ask Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna. The two future sister-in-laws spent part of the day on Friday hitting up a Los Angeles pumpkin patch, where they picked out some holiday decor and posed for selfies.

Kardashian, 37, kept it cool in a short-sleeved oversized black T-shirt dress and frayed micro-mini shorts. Her long brown hair by her side, she accessorized the look with a pair of ankle-cut black boots and shades.

Chyna — who recently hit the 36-week mark of her pregnancy — stayed comfy in a pair of spandex black leggings and Adidas short-sleeve jersey top. She threw on a pair of athletic sneakers and a black baseball cap to complete the look.

Both shared shots of the excursion on Snapchat — including matching shots as they hung on a hay barrel surrounded by pumpkins, corn stalks, scarecrows and sunflowers.

“Pumpkin patchin’, ” they each labeled the photo.

Chyna, 28, even posted a closeup selfie of the pals, wearing matching mirrored aviator shades.

They weren’t the only Kardashians (and future-Kardashians) celebrating fall. On Friday, Kim Kardashian West dropped the latest update of her popular Kimojis app — which includes several new Halloween-themed emojis.

