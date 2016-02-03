"Scott picked up and registered for items for his new house. He plans on having a house warming party," a source tells PEOPLE.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Share Friendly Outing While Shopping for His New House

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appear to be on very friendly terms again.

The former couple were spotted shopping a Williams-Sonoma store in Calabasas, California on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Scott picked up and registered for items for his new house,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He plans on having a house warming party.”

Kris Jenner and E! camera crews were also at the retail store.

In early January, Disick, 32, purchased a new seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in Hidden Hills, California for $5.96 million. The 8,110-square-feet space is very kid-friendly for his three children – Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 1 – with “a special children’s wing and a second family room,” a real estate source shared with PEOPLE.

The father of three moved out of the house he and Kardashian, 36, lived in, back in July.

Kardashian has a penchant for interior design. She previously teamed up with her ex for real estate and house flipping projects as seen in season 10 of KUWTK.

In addition, Kardashian proved she has an eye for home decorating as seen in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.