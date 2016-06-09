The longtime friends met up in London this week.

Kourtney Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan are 'Twins' During Night out in London

Who knew they were such good friends?!

Though Lindsay Lohan was a guest at Kim Kardashian‘s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries, we didn’t know LiLo was still pals with older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

However, on Wednesday the pair reminded everyone as they flaunted their friendship on social media.

“#theparenttrap my #twin @kourtneykardashian has arrived,” Lohan, 29, captioned a pic of herself and the 37-year-old reality star.

Lohan poses in the forefront of the photo shared on Instagram as Kardashian gives a sultry smile in the background. The mother of three also shared the picture on her own Instagram, captioning the shot, “London calling.”

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is currently in London – where Lohan now lives – for the Glamour Awards, which were held on Tuesday.