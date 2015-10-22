Kanye West requested guests dress as the pregnant reality star for her surprise birthday bash on Wednesday

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Pregnant Again – But Just for Kim's Birthday

No, there isn’t another Kardashian-Jenner on the way – Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian just really know how to get in theme.

The mother-daughter duo embraced their former baby bodies one more time for Kim Kardashian West‘s pregnant 35th birthday party on Tuesday.

With faux bellies protruding, the women did their best reenactment of Kim’s maternity style – adhering to the reality star’s husband Kanye West‘s party requirements.

While Kris simply stuffed her “Karl is My Father” tee, Kourtney took Yeezy’s “dress as your best pregnant Kim” guideline to heart.

She donned Kim’s new signature black sunglasses with a tight-fitting spandex outfit and a large overcoat.

“I wasn’t expecting to look this way again quite yet, but Happy Pregnant Birthday @kimkardashian,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

Also in the photo were makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and Kylie Jenner, who opted to amp up her tush instead, as she was sporting a tiny crop top.

Kim, who is expecting her second child with rapper West, was treated to a private celebration at the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village, California, PEOPLE learned.

The newly-35 star enjoyed a screening of Steve Jobs with friends and family, who were provided with “fake baby bumps” upon arrival, Kim shared on Instagram.