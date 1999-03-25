KOCH OUT, MR. JUDY IN?

Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch may soon be benched — or rather, lose his bench on TV’s “The People’s Court.” In an effort to boost the syndicated show’s low ratings, “Court” producers may replace Koch with former New York City Criminal Court Judge Gerald Sheindlin, who happens to be the husband of Judy Sheindlin — star of “Judge Judy,” which in the February daytime sweeps drew even higher ratings than “Oprah” and “Jerry Springer.” The New York Post reports Gerald Sheindlin has already been approached to take over at least half of Koch’s remaining shows next season. Ironically, both Sheindlins were Mayor Koch-appointed justices.