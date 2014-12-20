Kim Kardashian's Exposed Email Instructs Mom Kris Jenner to Stop Dressing Like a Pilgrim

"we need chic, tight dresses not this omish (sic) s– – –," the reality star instructs her mother after panning a dress she wore to a recent event

More sexy, less Amish-y.

That was the message Kim Kardashian delivered to her mom after the reality matriarch attended an event in an outfit the envelope-pushing fashion and reality star deemed much too modest for the grandmother of four.

“i love u mom but no more pilgrim adams family outfits you have exhausted this look done. Move on we need chic, tight dresses not this omish (sic) s– – – anymore,” she wrote in a message Jenner naturally felt compelled to share on Instagram Friday.

Kardashian, 34, was referring to the unshowy black dress Jenner, 59, wore to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment breakfast on Dec. 10, which featured a collar that does, in fairness, seem to give off a Pilgrim-ish vibe.

“After spending an amazing morning at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast, and while I was in my car and hadn’t even gotten home yet, my LOVELY daughter @kimkardashian sent me this delightful email after she apparently saw my picture online…so I wanted to share with you her special holiday cheer. #ithoughtilookedfab #cantdoanythingrightlol,” Jenner captioned the image of Kardashian’s email, which she shared with her 4.8 million followers. (The number seems paltry compared to Kardashian’s 22.3 million followers after the recent Instagram purge.)