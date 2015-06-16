The reality star's wishes for herself include everything from patience to an eternal tan

Kim Kardashian West Writes a Letter to Her Future Self – and Yes, It's Required Reading

Kim Kardashian West is getting introspective.

The reality queen wrote a letter to her future self, advising the 44-year-old Kim of 2025 to be kind to herself, patient with her tween daughter, and as unrelenting on social media as ever.

“When it comes to how you feel about your body, remember to be kind to yourself and enjoy how you look now, because you’re not getting any younger,” Glamour‘s July cover girl wrote in a letter shared on the magazine’s website.

The pregnant star noted that daughter North will be almost a teen in ten years, and advised her middle-aged future self to treat her firstborn with care.

“May you continue to feel blessed and grateful. Since North is now 12, I hope you remember that pre-teens are going through a lot. I know junior high is really tough, so remember to have a lot of patience,” she wrote and narrated as the video shows her typing away on a laptop, occasionally nodding at her pearls of wisdom.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared her wishes for her family, including all five sisters.

• Khloé: “Finds her happily ever after and falls madly in love, because she really deserves it”

• Kourtney: “Maybe done with having babies”

• Kendall: “Continue to be modeling and doing whatever she loves to do”

• Kylie: “Doing whatever she wants, because she’s not usually one to take any direction.”

Later, the letter demonstrates that Kim hopes her future self doesn’t stray too far from her current passions.

“I trust that you will still be the queen of contouring,” she wrote.

“May science invent a mysterious and delicious green juice to keep you tan forever,” she continued.

In closing, she reminded herself to keep on ruling social media.