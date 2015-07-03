The reality star shared a photo of herself in an airplane bathroom on Instagram

Kim Kardashian West Gets Pouty Mid-Air While Taking a Selfie in an Airplane Bathroom

Kim Kardashian West has taken the art of the selfie to new heights.

The selfie queen couldn’t resist snapping a picture during a flight on Thursday, sharing a shot of herself in the plane’s bathroom on Instagram.

In the photo, Kardashian West, 34, wears a black turtleneck with cutout shoulders. Her hair is sleek as she makes a pouty face for the camera.

“Airplane bathroom selfie,” she wrote, employing toilet and plane emojiis to honor her location.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West spoke at San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club Innovation Lab.

During her conversation with retired state Judge LaDoris Cordell on Tuesday, the reality star discussed a variety of topics, including gun control and the 2016 presidential election.

Kardashian West also spoke about her “love” for social media, but admitted that some of her nearly 100 million followers across platforms could just be there for her bikini selfies.

“I think I definitely overshare, but I’m really engaged,” she said, adding that she doesn’t think her sexy pics are a “bad thing.”

“I think there’s power in that and I think I have the control to put out what I want so even if I’m objectifying myself, I feel good about it.”