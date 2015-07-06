Kim Kardashian West Threatens to Sue Over Alleged Nude Pictures

She may be used to baring all, but Kim Kardashian West does so on her own terms.

The reality star is reportedly threatening to sue celebrity photo agency X17 over paparazzi photographs taken without her permission that allegedly show her naked, poolside.

According to TMZ, Kardashian West s lawyer Marty Singer sent a cease and desist letter to X17, regarding photographs posted to their site that were reportedly taken using a long range lens from a helicopter flying over her and Kanye West‘s LA-area estate.

Singer’s complaint further states that, though the images are being advertised as nudes, Kardashian West was actually wearing a bikini and covered up with a towel when she spotted the helicopter overhead.

This photo controversy comes on the heels of Kardashian West speaking at the prestigious Commonwealth Club of California forum last week about the objectification of women.

“I have the control to put out what I want so even if I’m objectifying myself, I feel good about it,” Kardashian West said at the event.

X17, which was reportedly hoping to sell the images, has since taken them down.