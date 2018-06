10 Celeb Couples You & Bae Can Totally Relate To

Why they’re just like you & bae: They admit their relationship isn’t like the movies — and they even have home furnishing disagreements

“Our relationship wasn’t perfect,” Kristen Bell divulged to Entertainment Tonight about her bond with husband Dax Shepard. “We had a couple years of fighting and of growing pains and hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy and we worked it out … We earned each other.”

Of course, the spouses of four years still fight about some things. Placement of a La-Z-Boy has recently caused some tension for the pair, who have differing views on prioritizing comfort over aesthetic. “@daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy from his office be in the center of my living room. He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind,” Bell wrote on Instagram. Shepard didn’t waste time firing back with a post of his own, writing, “My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings. The proof of this Lazyboy’s aesthetic appeal is written all over my face.”