Kim Kardashian: Sister's Wedding Best Night of My Life

It was a fairytale wedding for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom – and the couple’s lavish nuptials were magical for Kim Kardashian too.

“Tonight was one of the best nights of my life!” Kim posted on Twitter after the elegant ceremony and reception held at a private residence in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The celebration included celebrity guests, arches of white roses created by celebrity florist Mark’s Garden, a Hollywood nightclub-themed reception, a performance by Babyface and a four-course dinner.

“Khloe & Lamar’s wedding was a night to remember!” added sister Kim. “I love u both so much!”

Before the wedding, Kim kept fans abreast of what was happening, writing, ” All of the girls glamming up 4 the wedding together! What an exciting day!!!”