Unless your mom is the only one who follows you and all she comments is, “I Love You!” you may want to avoid obsessing over the reaction to your photos. Kardashian West learned a long time ago to stop caring about the judgment hurled her way. “I think if you do something because you genuinely like it, no matter what it is, you shouldn’t look for that reaction to validate you,” she said. “You can look for the reaction for fun or if you’re interested, but for validation, I don’t need that so I don’t really get hurt by the comments.”