Kim Kardashian West's Guide to Selfie-Taking

Learn from the master
By Maria Yagoda
June 21, 2019 10:00 AM

1. LIGHTING IS EVERYTHING

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In an interview with E!, Kardashian West stressed the importance of making sure you’re being lit up in all the right places. “You need good lighting, obviously,” she said. (She’d probably recommend her Lumee phone case, which takes care of that for you.)

2. POSITION THE PHONE FROM ABOVE (DUH)

Samantha Nandez/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

If you’ve been taking your selfies from below your face, we feel terrible for you! The key to a flattering shot is lifting the phone above you. “Always take your selfie from above, angling down,” she said.

3. KNOW YOURSELF, KNOW YOUR ANGLES

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Know your angles,” she told E!. There’s a reason many of Kardashian West’s selfies resemble each other: chin down, head tilted, lips kissing.

4. CONTOUR YOUR FACE

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m back into contour and think when you’ve done it really well it definitely helps your selfie,” she said. “Once you put the light on, it just shows off your features so well.”

5. A LITTLE CLEAVAGE NEVER HURT ANYBODY

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Nudes are the new clotheds.

6. BUT COVER UP IF YOU WANT TO!

Charley Gallay/Getty

“I do what makes me feel comfortable,” she said in a recent interview about her more revealing selfies. “If you’re not comfortable, don’t do that. Just do whatever makes you feel good inside and happy. It doesn’t bother me, so that’s why I do it.”

7. ACCESSORIZE, ACCESSORIZE, ACCESSORIZE

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Take your selfie to the next level with some dope accessories – namely, a choker. “I never wanted to say I created it or started it because, I mean, I got it from somewhere,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE of the latest choker craze. “So I didn’t start it, but if I wear chokers and I see all my friends wearing chokers or the same ones or we’ll customize them, and that’s always fun to see people wear because I love chokers.”

8. FOLLOW YOUR HEART

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

Post the selfies you love – and don’t obsess over what people think of them. “When I post something, whether it’s a nude selfie or something, I don’t post it try to get a reaction. I post it because I like the photo,” she said at the BlogHer conference in L.A.

9. DON'T READ THE COMMENTS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Unless your mom is the only one who follows you and all she comments is, “I Love You!” you may want to avoid obsessing over the reaction to your photos. Kardashian West learned a long time ago to stop caring about the judgment hurled her way. “I think if you do something because you genuinely like it, no matter what it is, you shouldn’t look for that reaction to validate you,” she said. “You can look for the reaction for fun or if you’re interested, but for validation, I don’t need that so I don’t really get hurt by the comments.”

10. REMEMBER: SELFIES ARE SUPPOSED TO BE FUN

Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Be a goofball. Pose with your favorite people. Use props. Selfies aren’t a science; they’re an art.

11. THE FLOWER CROWN SNAPCHAT FILTER IS UNIVERSALLY FLATTERING

It’s one of Kardashian West’s absolute favorites. Close second: the dog one, duh.

12. TREAT SELFIES AS HISTORICAL ARTIFACTS

Kim Kardashian West

One of Kim’s most iconic selfies is one from inside her car as her family was taking Khloé to serve time in jail for her DUI arrest (as shown in a 2007 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians). “I still can’t believe this happened,” Kardashian West wrote on her official website. “Good thing I took some selfies to document the moment.” Agreed.

13. SHOW YOUR VULNERABILITY AND BE REMEMBERED FOREVER

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

We will never, ever be able to erase this image of Kardashian West getting a vampire blood facial.

14. TELL A STORY

Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Take a selfie in front of your sleeping spouse and keep your followers guessing as to what the hell is going on.

15. MAKE SURE YOUR LIPS ARE SOFT AND SUPPLE

Instagram

As we all know, lips are the centerpiece of any Kardashian-kalaber selfie, which is why you have to keep them moisturized. On her website, Kardashian West revealed her “must-have” selfie products, which included three different lip moisturizers: Fresh’s tinted lip treatment, Kiehl’s lip balm and C.O. Bigelow Rose Salve.

