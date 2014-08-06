Kim Kardashian Says She and Kanye West Have Bought a 'New, Amazing' L.A. Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found their dream home and are more than ready to move in and start decorating.

“Soon [we’ll be moving out of my mom’s]. It might be a few months, but I’m not sure. We just found a new, amazing place,” Kardashian told PEOPLE Wednesday at ULTA Beauty’s new Los Angeles store on Wednesday where she was launching Kardashian Sun Kissed, a sunless tanning system specially designed to deliver that signature Kardashian head-to-toe glow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The newlyweds are purchasing a $20 million estate in Hidden Hills, California, near Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, E! News reports.

The Wests have been staying with Jenner ever since daughter North was born in June 2013, as they were remodeling the $11 million home they’d bought in Bel Air last year.

“Oh, I am so ready!” Kardashian, 33, says with a laugh about finally having her own family home. “I am so ready to be out of my mom’s house, you have no idea. But it will be nice to still be close.”

“When we bought our Bel Air house, we didn’t have a baby, we weren’t even pregnant,” she explains. “After you have a baby, you realize that you need so many other things and a different kind of space. So being in the city is a different life. We wanted to be away and have more privacy.”

They’ll certainly have a lot of room for 14-month-old North to run around. The estate is set on 3.5 acres and boasts two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard as well as a spacious master suite with a mirrored dressing area and enormous custom closets.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Swears Off Carbs, Then Goes to an Italian Restaurant

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!