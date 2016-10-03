Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint in Her Paris Hotel Room by Men Dressed as Police

Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint early Monday morning in her Paris hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers.

“She is badly shaken but physically unharmed,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star has been in Paris for the last week for Fashion Week.

Her children, North, 3, and Saint, 9 months, were not involved in the incident Sunday night, PEOPLE has learned.

According to BFM TV, the star was staying at The No Address Hotel when five men dressed as police entered the hotel via the service entrance around 2:30 a.m. and threatened the concierge. The outlet reports Kardashian West was tied up and locked in her bathroom while they robbed her of two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring.

Kardashian has been on a high-profile tour of Paris Fashion Week all week and was joined by Kanye until Wednesday. She was also joined by mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

On Sunday, she attended the Balenciaga show before stepping out with Kourtney for a dinner hosted by designer Azzedine Alaïa.

By 8:30 p.m. ET – 2:30 a.m. Paris time – she was back at her hotel room and Facetiming with brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna to wish them congratulations at their baby shower, according to her Snapchat.

Kanye West was in the middle of performing “Heartless” at Meadows Music & Arts Festival on Sunday night when he interrupted the song and abruptly ended his set, telling fans, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Family emergency, I have to stop the show.”

A festival rep then came on stage about 10 minutes later and said the set was cancelled and that West was no longer on site.

“Due to a family emergency, Kanye West was forced to end his performance towards the end of his set. We appreciate the great show he put on for fans to close out the inaugural Meadows Festival,” the festival said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with West and his family.”

On Sunday afternoon, Kardashian gave a shout-out to her security team, posting a picture on Instagram of one of her bodyguards, Pascal Duvier, and joking, “This guy is always in my shot!”

Earlier last week, her bodyguards quickly pounced on well-known celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk when he tried to plant his lips on her behind.

This is a developing story.