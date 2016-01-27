It looks like Kim, Kourtney and Khloé are in the studio with Yeezy

Kardashians Unite! Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Post Group Pic Amid Rob Drama: 'Never Go Against THE Family'

The Kardashian sisters are experiencing some serious “Studio Vibes.”

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé took to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday while seemingly sitting in on one of Kanye West‘s recording studio sessions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Studio Vibes,” Kim captioned the snap of herself with her sisters and pal Larsa Pippen.

Kourtney and Khloé uploaded the same photo but included more revealing messages along with the pic.

“Never go against THE Family. I love Yeezy’s studio speeches!!” Khloé wrote alongside the group photo.

[IMAGE “1” “” “std” ]Kourtney’s caption: “Off duty Turbo Thots Be back soon. #WAVES.”

The women all donned serious expressions in the snap – very Kardashian selfie-esque.

Khloé also tweeted the photo along with a follow-up post about West’s studio session.

The sisters looked to be in good spirits despite the recent drama involving their brother Rob Kardashian and his rumored new flame Blac Chyna.

Chyna, who has a child with rapper Tyga (Kylie Jenner‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend), sparked romance rumors earlier this week when she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself with a heavily tattooed arm – believed to be Rob’s.

“Kylie is livid,” a source previously told PEOPLE of how the 18-year-old is handling the romance reports.