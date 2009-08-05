Kim Kardashian 'Needs Alone Time,' Says Sister

Kim Kardashian is not just sitting around after breaking up with Reggie Bush. According to her sister, Kourtney, the reality star has been looking to make a life change.

“We actually went looking for houses yesterday,” Kourtney Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show Wednesday morning. “She found some to-die-[for] houses.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says her sister is doing relatively well as a newly single woman. “[She] just needs alone time and [to] focus on herself,” Kardashian says.

Still the house-hunting process hasn’t completely taken her mind off the breakup. “You go see this amazing house that’s, like, a family house,” Kardashian says, “and she’s like, ‘Wait, where does Reggie fit into all of this?’ That’s what, I think, she’s struggling with.”

Still, Kourtney says the Kardashian clan feels no ill-will against Bush. Says Kourtney: “My mom just said she’s going to [football] training camp and lugging him back.”

from Huffington Post

