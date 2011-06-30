10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"The PROOF is in the X-ray. Kim's a-- is 100% real!!!"
– Khloé Kardashian, giving props to sister Kim's famous tush, on her website
"Tell me you added that."
– Jason Bateman, hoping the fanny pack he's wearing in an old school photo was Photoshopped, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"This is baby Monroe saying 'no pictures dahhhhling' at 7+1/2 weeks… Oh dear."
– Mariah Carey, sharing how her twin daughter is already exhibiting diva-like behavior, on Twitter
"I think he smells like a little mix of baby powder and Listerine."
– Tom Hanks, sniffing out his best-scented costar Kevin Bacon, on The Daily Show
"Honest to God, Jason, this looks like a crime scene!"
– David Letterman, shocked by the before photo newly trim Jason Segel shared of himself, on The Late Show
"They need glasses!"
– Transformers bombshell Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, reacting to topping Maxim's Hot 100 list, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"For a while it seemed like, 'Oh that's kinda cool, he doesn't age,' but now it's getting scary to me."
– Conan O'Brien, commenting on the boyish looks of 30-year-old Elijah Wood, on his late show
"I'm going to be 80, walking with a stick down the runway."
– Heidi Klum, predicting many more seasons of Project Runway, to Glamour
"You are guilty of extremely poor judgment."
– Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner, chiding Lindsay Lohan for hosting a rooftop barbecue while under house arrest
"David and I did propose to each other, but over five years ago! We've been wearing engagement rings for ages, waiting for an available date."
– Neil Patrick Harris, who is now free to marry his partner David Burtka in their home state after New York legalized gay marriage last week, on Twitter
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >