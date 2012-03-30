10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Justin Bieber gets his "Boyfriend" buzz on, plus more from Madonna, Jennifer Lawrence and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I could be your Buzz Lightyear, fly across the globe"
Justin Bieber, romancing fans in his new single

"I fed Bear…from my mouth to his."
Alicia Silverstone, on how she uniquely feeds her 10-month-old son, on The Kind Life

"I'd love to show @TimTebow around town...we have so much in common. He's 'like a virgin' and so am I ;)"
Madonna, extending a cheeky invitation to the newbie New York Jets quarterback, on Twitter

"I get way too much male attention."
– Octomom Nadya Suleman, who posed topless for U.K. magazine Closer

"When Zoë and I are together, we're like Beavis and Butthead."
Jennifer Lawrence, on her BFF Zoë Kravitz – daughter of Hunger Games costar Lenny Kravitz – to Good Morning America

"Childbirth is easier."
Dancing with the Stars contestant Melissa Gilbert, on the difficulties of learning the quickstep, on her weekly People.com blog

"I have no talent. I have nothing to offer."
Kendra Wilkinson, poking fun at her so-called celebrity, to PEOPLE

"Come to daddy!"
John Stamos, enticing the strapping male who bid $5,000 to lock lips with the actor for charity, at the GLAAD Media Awards

"Whew this job is no joke!"
– New mom Hilary Duff, adjusting to 4 a.m. feedings with week-old son Luca Cruz, on Twitter

"Like I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that's a whole lot of translucent powder right there."
Kim Kardashian, after being flour-bombed on the red carpet, to E! News

By Christie Larusso