10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I could be your Buzz Lightyear, fly across the globe"
– Justin Bieber, romancing fans in his new single
"I fed Bear…from my mouth to his."
– Alicia Silverstone, on how she uniquely feeds her 10-month-old son, on The Kind Life
"I'd love to show @TimTebow around town...we have so much in common. He's 'like a virgin' and so am I ;)"
– Madonna, extending a cheeky invitation to the newbie New York Jets quarterback, on Twitter
"I get way too much male attention."
– Octomom Nadya Suleman, who posed topless for U.K. magazine Closer
"When Zoë and I are together, we're like Beavis and Butthead."
– Jennifer Lawrence, on her BFF Zoë Kravitz – daughter of Hunger Games costar Lenny Kravitz – to Good Morning America
"Childbirth is easier."
– Dancing with the Stars contestant Melissa Gilbert, on the difficulties of learning the quickstep, on her weekly People.com blog
"I have no talent. I have nothing to offer."
– Kendra Wilkinson, poking fun at her so-called celebrity, to PEOPLE
"Come to daddy!"
– John Stamos, enticing the strapping male who bid $5,000 to lock lips with the actor for charity, at the GLAAD Media Awards
"Whew this job is no joke!"
– New mom Hilary Duff, adjusting to 4 a.m. feedings with week-old son Luca Cruz, on Twitter
"Like I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that's a whole lot of translucent powder right there."
– Kim Kardashian, after being flour-bombed on the red carpet, to E! News
