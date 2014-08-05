Kim Kardashian sheds her famous last name for another famous last name

Kim Kardashian Legally Changes Her Name

Your passport picture could be mistaken for a modeling headshot, right? Maybe only if you’re Kim Kardashian, er, we mean Kim West…

North West’s mama, 33, took to Instagram today to announce that she no longer sports the multi-syllabic last name she previously shared with the rest of her famous family.

Instead, the reality TV star is now legally #Mrs.West, much to Kanye’s delight, we’re sure.

The recent bride has been a West on Twitter for several months now, so it’s not too surprising that she decided to make it official.

Maybe she felt inspired by a certain singer who toured under her husband’s surname?

