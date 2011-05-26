Kim Kardashian: What She Loves About Kris Humphries

Some might see Kim Kardashian‘s surprise engagement to NBA star Kris Humphries as a whirlwind romance, but the couple knew right away that they were meant to be together.

“I think probably within a month of meeting her I knew she was ‘The One,’ ” gushes, Humphries, 26, who has been dating Kardashian for about six months.

So what is it about the hunky New Jersey Nets player that had Kardashian at hello?

“I really fell in love with him as a person – he’s such a good person with a good heart,” Kardashian, 30 tells PEOPLE proudly. “Everyone that meets him says the same thing.”

After meeting in November during basketball season, the couple engaged in long talks on the phone to get to know one another. “We worked hard at it,” says Humphries.

Keeping up with the Kardashians is no easy task, but Humphries fits right in with the big, chaotic and loving family. “He’s so funny,” says Kardashian. “He has such a great sense of humor.”

And with Kardashian’s hectic schedule, she loves having someone calm, fun and funny to come home to.

“If I’ve had a long day, I’m working really hard or I’m stressed, I just can’t wait to come home to him,” she says. “The time that we’ve spent together, we have so much fun together and he always, no matter what, puts me in a good mood.”

