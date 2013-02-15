On the eve of their next hearing, Marshall Waller files papers to ditch his client

Kris Humphries Now Breaking Up with His Divorce Lawyer

The cracks are beginning to show in Kris Humphries‘s year-long fight to prove that his marriage to Kim Kardashian was based on fraud.

In papers filed in L.A. Superior Court on Thursday, Humphries’s lawyer Marshall Waller sought to remove himself from the case, citing “irreconciable differences” causing an “irremediable breakdown” of their attorney-client relationship.

Lawyers for Kardashian and Humphries, whose marriage lasted only 72 days, were set to face-off in court Friday. Their judge was expected to rule on whether to grant Kardashian a divorce or a set a trial date.

In recent weeks, Humphries’s attorney argued that Kardashian was using her pregnancy as leverage to force a trial.