JOHN & KELLY
Travolta and Preston, who met on the 1989 set of the comedy The Experts, married in a flower-filled salon at midnight at Paris’s grand Hôtel de Crillon in September 1991. Only four loved ones attended the ceremony, which was officiated by a French Scientologist. (A week later, the pair married again in a legally-recognized service in the U.S.)
HEATHER & RICHIE
When the Melrose Place sex symbol and the Bon Jovi guitarist wed in December 1994 at the American Cathedral in Paris, it was the second time Locklear and Sambora married each other. Since France doesn’t recognize religious ceremonies as legally binding, Locklear and Sambora had married in a civil service two days before at Sambora’s Rumson, New Jersey, home. But the actress considered the Paris “I dos” the real ones and dressed the part of girl-next-door-meets-vixen in a white lace and satin halter-top wedding gown designed by her former Dynasty costumer, Nolan Miller. After over 10 years of marriage, though, the couple was officially divorced on April 11, 2007.
PAMELA & KID ROCK
Anderson and Kid Rock celebrated their union aboard a yacht near Saint-Tropez in August of 2006. They made it legal at the Beverly Hills Courthouse, though split just four months later.
EVA & TONY
Longoria and former husband Parker’s July 2007 big day in a village outside Paris had all the details of a fairy-tale wedding — a magnificent church, a reception at a 17th-century château, 250 guests, a couture bridal gown, tens of thousands of red roses, a five-tiered wedding cake and an orchestra that played until dawn. And then there were the jewels: the actress and French-raised NBA star exchanged 18-karat gold bands, with the bride’s encrusted with a little something extra — 107 diamonds. In 2010, Longoria filed for divorce.
SALMA & FRANÇOIS-HENRI
How to make sure your Valentine’s Day will always be memorable? If you’re Hayek and Pinault, you get married in Paris! That’s what the actress and her billionaire beau did in 2009, when they headed over to City Hall for a simple ceremony in front of a dozen guests. The most special witness of all: their 17-month-old daughter, Valentina. “The bride was extremely beautiful,” a wedding guest told PEOPLE. “Even when she was crying tears of joy.” A few months later, they held a lavish ceremony in Italy.
CLAIRE & HUGH
A super-secret 2009 wedding in France, thousands of miles away from Hollywood, was a perfect fit for the low-key Homeland star and her actor-beau Dancy. The couple, who were engaged for about six months, invited only a few family and close friends to the nuptials, held at a location that was undisclosed — naturally!
ALICIA & SWIZZ
The pregnant singer looked like a Greek goddess when she wed music producer Beatz in August 2010 wearing a flowing Vera Wang gown in a private home in Corsica, France. “When I walked down [the aisle] and saw him, I could barely hold myself together,” she later told PEOPLE. “It was so beautiful — just about he and I and our love. The wedding was one of the best days of my life.”
KEIRA & JAMES
“Simple but elegant” was the theme for Knightley’s May 4, 2013, wedding to the Klaxons keyboardist James Righton. Wearing a strapless tulle dress, matching jacket and flats all designed by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, the actress and her beau were married in front of a handful of guests at the town hall in Mazan, France, a small village in Provence. The affair was followed by an equally low-key afternoon garden luncheon and evening party at her family’s nearby estate, where the Klaxons performed, with only a few dozen guests. “We’re really not big wedding types,” said Knightley.
AVRIL & CHAD
Here comes the bride, all dressed in … black! For her “rock concert meets Canada Day”-style wedding, Lavigne picked out a black tulle Monique Lhuillier gown — accented by a bouquet of matching black roses — to wed Nickelback rocker Kroeger on July 1, 2013. Although they exchanged vows just outside the 14th-century Château de la Napoule in the South of France, the decision to marry on Canada Day was a nod to their native country. “I wanted it to be over-the-top,” Lavigne told Hello. “I’m obsessed with castles, and I love French decor and goth.” Despite all of their strategic planning, the couple separated in 2015.
HALLE & OLIVIER
It was Berry’s third trip down the aisle in July 2013, but she still saw fireworks — literally. After first marrying fiancé Martinez in a civil union (in accordance with French law), the six-months pregnant actress and her beau swapped vows again later in the day in a religious ceremony at Château des Conde in Vallery, France. Afterward, there was dinner and dancing for their 60 guests, including the groom’s mom and brother, and then the pièce de résistance — a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the sky. Despite the seemingly perfect wedding, Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in 2015.
BRAD & ANGELINA
When Pitt and Jolie tied the knot on Aug. 23, 2014, after a nine-year courtship, it was no surprise they chose to hold the nuptials at a winery in the village of Correns, France, where they have a home. The wedding, which was witnessed by the couple’s six children, was held at Château Miraval, a wine-growing estate with a 35-room main house, an ancient chapel and working vineyard spread over 1,100 acres. The couple later separated in September of 2016.
ROBIN & CLEMENT
House of Cards actress Wright and Giraudet were married in southeastern France in August 2018, at what they called a “low-key” ceremony. They were very quiet about their engagement at first; it wasn’t revealed they planned on tying the knot until they were out in Paris one weekend, with a band on Wright’s finger.
MERYL & FEDOR
One of the most recent couples to marry in the South of France, the Olympic figure skater and her beau Andreev wed in front of their 95 guests at an outdoor ceremony on June 22, 2019, almost two years after getting engaged.
“I really wanted it be like sort of an intimate family [and] friend backyard gathering,” Davis told PEOPLE. “I have never had a backyard gathering quite like this, but that was the intention was to make it very comfortable, warm, welcoming and feeling as if you’re in your backyard garden pulling out your grandmother’s beautiful treasured china,” she continued. Not unlike “a summer backyard garden party where you invite your closest friends and family.”