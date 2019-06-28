One of the most recent couples to marry in the South of France, the Olympic figure skater and her beau Andreev wed in front of their 95 guests at an outdoor ceremony on June 22, 2019, almost two years after getting engaged.

“I really wanted it be like sort of an intimate family [and] friend backyard gathering,” Davis told PEOPLE. “I have never had a backyard gathering quite like this, but that was the intention was to make it very comfortable, warm, welcoming and feeling as if you’re in your backyard garden pulling out your grandmother’s beautiful treasured china,” she continued. Not unlike “a summer backyard garden party where you invite your closest friends and family.”