Socks, selfies, babies and Bieber – the reality star documented her day on Instagram

Here's How Kim and Kanye Spent Their Valentine's Day (Hint: It Involved Bieber)

Wondering how Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West celebrated Valentine’s Day? Well, you’re in luck, because the reality star is sharing her romantic day on her Instagram and Twitter.

Kim, 34, documented her day with her husband, and it involved, socks, selfies, and even Justin Bieber. Notably absent: the 1,000 roses West gifted her last year.

Early in the day, which the couple spent in New York City, Kim showed off her Valentine’s Day essentials, including an assortment of beauty products and socks from brother Rob Kardashian’s collection, Arthur George.

Cupid’s holiday continued with cute messages about her rapper husband, who debuted his new line for Adidas on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.

“My valentine went to @adidas this morning to surprise a few fans with new pairs of #yeezyboost! One of the many reasons why I love him,” she wrote.

Kim’s other Valentine, 20-month-old daughter North West, got in on the fun, too, of course. “She loves her Valentine ‘s Day present!” wrote Kim, sharing a photo of some seriously cute pink booties.

The Wests then took their little one out for a special Valentine’s Day treat as they all attended Alexander Wang’s Saturday show together.