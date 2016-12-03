The couple, though married, are currently living apart

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spent their entire marriage juggling busy schedules, managing bicoastal business obligations and traveling around the globe, so it’s safe to say they’re accustomed to operating without one strict home base. And though the parents of two have been steady supporters of each other since marrying in May 2014, they haven’t always been able to stand — or sleep — side by side.

To Grandmother’s House They Go

Though the Wests have an expansive real estate portfolio, they’ve spent very little family time enjoying their two California proprties.

After purchasing an $11 million Bel-Air mansion in early 2013, they planned to temporarily take up residence in momager Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas home while they upgraded their Italian-style villa. But after daughter North, now 3, was born, the couple remained at Jenner’s.

In 2014, they bought a second home closer to Jenner — a $20 million estate in Hidden Hills, California, where they planned to settle down once those renovations were complete.

“When we bought our Bel-Air house, we didn’t have a baby, we weren’t even pregnant,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE at the time. “After you have a baby, you realize that you need so many other things and a different kind of space. So being in the city is a different life. We wanted to be away and have more privacy.”

In September 2015, while their Hidden Hills home remained under renovation, the Wests moved back in with Jenner before welcoming their son, Saint.

Earlier this year, the momager playfully joked the her daughter and son-in-law were “never going to leave.”

“They’re making changes to a project they’re working on down the street but literally, when North was born they lived with me for almost two years,” Jenner said. “And then they just moved [back] in, I don’t know, six months ago for a couple of weeks, and Kim just keeps saying, ‘Just eight more weeks, just eight more weeks.'”

The Paris Effect

Months later, after her terrifying Paris robbery in early October, Kardashian West, along with her two children, moved back into Jenner’s home while her husband continued his Saint Pablo tour. Following a series of erratic incidents, rumors about the rapper’s health began to escalate after West canceled the remaining dates of the tour.

“He’s just exhausted,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work — which is extremely important to him – and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”

Last month, however, West was hospitalized for exhaustion, and remained at UCLA Medical Center until he was released nine days later.

Together but Apart

As they work through marital frustrations, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that the couple are currently living in separate households for medical reasons.

“Kanye isn’t at home with Kim and the kids,” the source says. “He is instead receiving outpatient care elsewhere with a medical team. Kim still seems concerned but is supportive. They don’t know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care.”

Though living separately, Kardashian West continues to stand by her “best friend and soulmate.”