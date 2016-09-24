Kim Kardashian West is not voting for Donald Trump on election day.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed in her cover interview with Wonderland magazine that she was “on the fence” about whether she would vote for Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the 35-year-old E! personality is setting the record straight.

“A ‘quote’ of mine was released yesterday causing my phone to blow up by friends, family and even both candidates camps, so I want to explain the context in which I said I was ‘on the fence’ about my vote,” she wrote on her official app.

“There was a point when I wasn’t 100% sure I was even going to vote in this election; I didn’t want to vote blindly. But I also thought about how not voting would mean that I wasn’t making my voice heard, so I decided to talk to my closest friends and family who I love and trust, to have an open conversation about politics.

“I believe we owe it to ourselves, and to each other, to ask questions. To do our research so that we vote for the candidate who represents our own beliefs. We should start at a place of openness, receptiveness and honesty, and we should talk to those we love, trust and respect.

“I had a long conversation with Caitlyn, who has always been open about her political views, and she encouraged me to do my research before making my decision and then vote for the candidate whose policies aligned with the things that matter most to me. And so that’s what I did. I thought about the things that are so important to me that they outweigh everything else, such as gun control and protecting women’s rights to safe and legal abortion.

“I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I’m with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job. This year, I’m not just voting for myself, but also for my children, and I took that into careful consideration when I made my decision. Now that I have made my choice I want to be clear… I would never judge anyone based on their political or religious beliefs. I believe that both candidates have the intention of making the country a safer and stronger place for every American, they just have different ideas about how we get there.

God bless America for allowing us to even make these decisions – there are so many in this world who are not so privileged.”

Kardashian West’s post comes on the heels of her interview with Wonderland when she discussed her political stance in the magazine’s newly released autumn 2016 print issue. “At first I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’m so Hillary [Clinton],’ but I had a long political call with Caitlyn [Jenner] last night about why she’s voting Trump,” the mother of two said. “I’m on the fence.”

The reality star appeared to be an early supporter of Clinton when she posted a selfie with the Democratic nominee in August 2015. Shared with her (then 41.7 million) Instagram followers, Kardashian West posed with Clinton and husband Kanye West in the photo. “I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country!” she captioned the picture of the trio.