Kim Kardashian: 'I Want to Fall in Love'
"Is it weird I'm the single one?" asks the reality star. "It's definitely a change for me"
Kim Kardashian is embracing something she never thought she would: the single life.
The 30-year-old star of E!’s Keeping up with the Kardashians has moved from one long-term relationship to the next since her teens.
“There was at time in my life where all I wanted was a relationship,” Kardashian tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, “and I thought that was the most important thing.”
Not anymore. These days the business-savvy star says she feels “powerful” being on her own. While her sisters Kourtney, 31, and Khloé, 26, have focused on motherhood and marriage, Kim says she has surprised even herself by choosing a more career-oriented path.
“Is it weird that I’m now the single one? It’s definitely a change for me,” she admits. “I have always been the one in a relationship. I like that role, I want that best friend partnership.”
