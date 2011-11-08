Kim Kardashian Gets Back to Work – on a Movie Called The Marriage Counselor

There’s been no shortage of frequent flyer miles for Kim Kardashian lately.

After cutting short a string of appearances in Australia, the reality star headed back to Los Angeles to spend time with family out of the spotlight in the wake of her Oct. 31 divorce filing from husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries.

And now, she’s expected to head cross country to Atlanta to make good on her commitment to film a role in Tyler Perry’s The Marriage Counselor, a wildly ironic movie title given her current situation.

The film is about a relationship expert named Judith who cheats on her husband. Kardashian plays Ava, a co-worker who gives Judith a makeover and helps her gain confidence.

“She’s trying to focus on the film and do her job and then get back home and lay low,” says a source.

Saturday, Kardashian left on a last minute 24-hour trip to Minnesota, where Humphries has been staying, to meet with him and their pastor to “find clarity,” adds the source.

The reality star is now looking forward to keeping a low profile while she figures out where her personal life is going from here.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for her,” Kim’s mom Kris Jenner tells PEOPLE. “She has always tended to bury herself in work in times like this, but we’re all here for her and she has a big support system in all of us.”

