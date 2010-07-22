Kim Kardashian Calls Nephew Mason 'Best Birth Control Ever'

"I'm happy to wait a few years," the reality star says about starting a family

Kim Kardashian is in no rush to become a mommy anytime soon – and it’s all because of her 7-month-old nephew.

“Let’s just say Mason is the best birth control ever,” the reality star, 29, told Ryan Seacrest Thursday morning on his KIIS-FM radio show. “I’m happy to wait a few years.”

Kardashian, who last September had said she wanted a baby, now says she’s putting diaper duty on hold because of her hectic work schedule.

Having just signed a “huge licensing deal” with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, which will allow them to launch their own line of clothes, bags and shoes, Kim says she’s too busy for babies – and boys.

“I’m single,” she responds, when Seacrest asked about her relationship with a certain NFL player.

When pressed even further about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star simply says she’s “having a good time, meeting some really great people and trying to live my life.”