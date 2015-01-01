The reality star tackled chatter about the state of her marriage to Kanye West, as well as ongoing pregnancy speculation

Kim Kardashian Blasts Breakup & Pregnancy Rumors, Sends New Year's Wish to Fans

Kim Kardashian is hoping to set the record straight.

The reality star fired up Twitter to tackle a slew of swirling rumors about her personal life, as she sought to kick off the new year on a positive and truthful note.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[Let’s] clear up some rumors before the new year…. I’m bored looking online and seriously don’t know where they come up with this stuff!” she Tweeted Wednesday.

First up on her agenda? Chatter that little North West could be expecting a sibling.

“No, I’m not pregnant,” she wrote matter-of-factly.

Next up: speculation about the state of her marriage to Kanye West

“Kanye & I are not having marriage problems. Were literally obsessed with each other!” Kardashian, 34, offered.

She also went on to address talk about her extended family, specifically proud new pop Scott Disick and the state of his relationship with her sister Kourtney.

“Scott did NOT buy a bachelor pad in Bev Hills. He is starting a new business venture buying homes & renovating them to re-sell,” Kardashian Tweeted.

She did, however, close things out with a warm, personal message to her followers, giving them a glimpse into her new year’s eve plans with her family while sending well-wishes for 2015.