Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries Finalize Divorce

Like a reality show that would never end, the divorce fight between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries ground through the courts for months and months.

Now, it’s finally and officially over. A judgment was entered Monday night in Los Angeles Superior Court to put a stake in their 72-day marriage.

It was the last legal hurdle for the former couple, who had reached a settlement in April to avoid a trial. Terms of the divorce were not revealed, though they had a prenuptial agreement.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian: From Divorce Drama to Baby Mama in 5 Clicks

Kardashian, 32, filed for divorce in 2011. She’s now expecting a daughter in July with boyfriend Kanye West.

Humphries, 28, had been seeking an annulment, alleging their lavish wedding was a sham staged for her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.