The countdown is on until Kim Kardashian‘s Paris wedding to Kanye West, 36, and one person who clearly won a spot on the coveted guest list is the couple’s nearly 11-month-old daughter, North West.

“She will be a special part of the day,” an insider tells PEOPLE.

There isn’t much that could top North’s now famous spread in Vogue, where photographer Annie Leibovitz shot her cozying up to her famous parents, but a Parisian wedding fit for royalty sure is up there.

“Kim is such a good mom,” a source close to Kardashian, 33, tells PEOPLE. “She’s so doting and spends all the time she can with North. She’s been dreaming of this wedding to Kanye and is so happy their daughter can share it with them.”

And while she’s not even a year old, the cherubic little girl has plenty of experience wearing angelic attire, so wedding white will be no problem for the tiny tot.

Although North won’t quite be walking down the aisle, “Kim and Kanye, of course, will still have her be a part of their special day,” says the source. “It wouldn’t be complete without her.”