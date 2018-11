“Now I’m like, Thank you, Lord. I’m back amongst my tribe, which is like old people puttering around the health-food store. If I never see another f—g person in a cool sack dress with their baby again … I just wanna live around old people who are not reminding me every day of my infertility and loneliness.”

— Lena Dunham, on moving from Brooklyn to Manhattan’s West Village, to The Cut