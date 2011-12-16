Kim Kardashian: I Still Believe in Love

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has recently taken a bumpy turn, but the reality star is still a big fan of marriage.

Asked whether she still considered marriage an attractive choice, Kardashian, who recently announced she’s divorcing Kris Humphries, said, “Absolutely. I believe in love, always.”

Looking fresh in Las Vegas at the opening of The Mirage Resort and Casino’s Kardashian Khaos lifestyle boutique, Kardashian, 31, said she learned a lot of lessons in the past year and plans on being “a new me” in 2012.

One thing that she won’t be having anytime soon: a copilot.

Asked whether she will find love again, she simply replied, “I’m not looking.”