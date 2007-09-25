Kiefer Sutherland Busted for DUI in Hollywood

If convicted, the 24 actor faces a minimum sentence of four days in jail

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Tuesday morning in Hollywood, Los Angeles police department officials confirm.

Around 1 a.m., Sutherland, 40, made an illegal U-turn. Officers pulled him over, and the 24 actor subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

He was booked at the LAPD Hollywood station and was released at 5:42 a.m. on $25,000 bail.

A court date of Oct. 16 was set.

A rep for Sutherland said Tuesday: “It would be premature to comment at this time.”

Because the actor was previously convicted of DUI in 2004, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of four days in jail if convicted for this latest arrest.

Sutherland is also currently serving a five-year probation term for the prior DUI. If a judge deems the actor violated those terms, “Sutherland could get up to 60 days in jail or worse, depending on varying circumstances,” according to DUI lawyer Lawrence Taylor.

Court records first obtained by CelebTV.com also reveal that Sutherland has previous arrests as well.

In 1989, he was arrested for DUI and carrying a concealed and loaded weapon. In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving, and the other charges were dropped.

In 1993, he was arrested for DUI, and again, pleaded out the same way. He was given the option of serving 12 days in jail or performing 211 hours of community service, and opted for the latter.

Before being stopped by police on Tuesday morning, Sutherland attended the FOX Fall Eco-Casino party at Area nightclub where he was photographed on the red carpet. At the event, he was also spotted signing autographs for young fans.

TMZ.com first reported the arrest.