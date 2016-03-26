And of course, there was a special Snapchat filter – "Chrissy's baby shower," done in swirls – for the whole affair

It’s the second baby shower for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in as many weeks – this time, with a few more Kardashians.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And of course, there was a special Snapchat filter – “Chrissy’s baby shower,” done in swirls – for the whole affair, as the sisters shared photos and videos from the celebration.

Kim, 35, shared a behind-the-scenes peek from the shower on her Snapchat, where she and the other ladies gathered, as Khloé held the camera.

“Selfie-stick arms, that’s me!” Khloé, 31, said.

“Sister Saturday,” the trio said as they gathered in a another snap, with Kourtney wearing a pair of shades in the middle as Khloé declared in a British accent, “Oh Kourtney, you are a Beatle.”

It was a joke she’d pick back up in another snap from Kourtney, 36, where Khloé mistakenly calls her John Legend, not John Lennon; and then in a third snap, where the two called themselves “John and Ringo” and Kourtney teased Khloé for mispronouncing the word “preface.”

Joining them at the shower was a buffet of McDonald’s food and many glasses of rosé, according to their snaps.

And, most importantly, there was Teigen herself, who shared an Instagram photo Saturday of the very special way her niece congratulated her.

”

“‘I hope you have the best time without me’ – my niece Makenzie writing me passive aggressive letters!” Teigen wrote in the caption.