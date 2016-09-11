The 32-year-old star gave herself some fitspo over the weekend

'Put Down the Fork': Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses Her 'In-Shape Body'

Khloé Kardashian‘s body transformation and grueling exercise regimen has been getting a lot of attention – but she isn’t satisfied just yet.

The 32-year-old reality star posted a throwback photo on Instagram from seven weeks ago, revealing that she misses her old frame from her highly documented weight loss transformation.

In the photo, Kardashian is wearing a plunging white bodysuit and high waisted jeans. She shared a series from the same photo shoot seven weeks ago.

“Throw back pic…. I miss my in shape body … put down the fork Khloé,” she wrote.

In the past, Kardashian has taken to her social media accounts to discuss other people’s opinions about her new body. In July, the star fired back at people saying she looked “too skinny.”

“I need to remember the date today!!” tweeted Kardashian. “Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being ‘too skinny’. What on earth?!?!”

“First I’m too fat and now I’m too skinny,” her second tweet read. “I love this game!!”

That same month, Kardashian told PeopleStyle about her impressive 40-lb. weight loss – and how she keeps herself motivated.