Khloé Kardashian Says Kourtney Taught Her to 'Stand Your Ground' in Relationships

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies certainly know a thing or two about love in the limelight.

In a new post on her website and app Monday, Khloé Kardashian opens up about what each of the women in her famous family have taught her about dating.

“I LOVE that my tribe is made up of so many strong women! We all have really distinct personalities and live our lives in totally different ways – especially when it comes to relationships,” writes Khloé, 31. “It’s great because I know I can always look to my mom or sisters when I need a fresh perspective on a problem. I’ve learned so much about love by watching them do their thing.”

First and foremost, Khloé says she learned to “just do you” from matriarch and momager Kris Jenner.

“Kris does not care what people think – she’s ALWAYS just been 100 percent true to herself and her heart,” Khloé says about Kris, 60, who has been dating Corey Gamble, 35, for about a year. (She divorced Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, in 2014 after 22 years.)

“Especially now that she’s with Corey, I see this attitude and I LOVE it, LOL!” Khloé adds. “Kris has taught me to just follow my heart.”

As for her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 36, Khloé says she learned it’s important to always “stand your ground.”

“Kourtney is not someone who bends. She stands her ground and has this amazing strength in her decisions,” Khloé says. “Kourtney has showed me just how important it is to stand up for yourself above everything else!”

(Kourtney ended her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, 32, in July after he was photographed cozying up to another woman in Monte Carlo. They share three kids together, and in the months since Disick has completed rehab and seems committed to co-parenting their kids and staying sober, though the two aren’t back together.)

VIDEO: He’s Out! Scott Disick’s Belongings Find a New Home after Split from Kourtney Kardashian

From Kim Kardashian West, 35, who has been married to Kanye West since May 2014, Khloé says she learned to “experience things for yourself.”

“Kimberly has ALWAYS done what makes her happy. She just does her own thing and has confidence in the choices she makes,” Khloé says.

“There have been times where we’d try to give Kim advice, but she needed to experience everything for herself – I love that about her!” Khloé adds. “I mean, she got married at 18. She knew it wasn’t necessarily a smart choice but had to try it because that’s what her heart told her to do.”

Khloé also shared what she learned from her two younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall (left) and Kylie Jenner Mike Coppola/Getty

From Kendall, 20, Khloé says she learned to “keep it quiet.”

“Even though she’s young, Kendall is so private, and she knows the value of keeping things quiet,” Khloé said. “She’s really reserved in her relationships and I think we could all learn something from Kendall, LOL!”

Indeed, the supermodel is notoriously hush-hush about her dating life: She was linked to Harry Styles over the holidays after the two were spotted getting close on a yacht in the Caribbean.

And last but not least, Khloé says she learned to not “give a f— about what people think” from Kylie, 18.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner and Tyga Hold Hands at AMAs Afterparty Just Days After Source Said She Planned to ‘Erase Him from Her Memory’

“Kylie is the QUEEN of marching to the beat of your own drum,” Khloé writes about Kylie, who has consistently made headlines for her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Tyga, who is eight years older than her. “That’s such a great quality to have as a young person.”

“Kylie knows that the right choice for her might not necessarily be a choice that her older sisters would make, and that’s OK,” Khloé says. “She’s all about experience life for herself. Respect!”