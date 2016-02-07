This isn't the first time Kardashian has gone au naturale in recent months

Khloé Kardashian Strips Down in Another NSFW Nude Pool Photo: 'Channeling My Inner Marilyn'

The reality star and author bared almost all from the waist up, complemented by red nails and red lips, in a sultry photo she tweeted Saturday.

“Channeling my best Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian, 31, wrote alongside the NSFW photo.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has gone au naturale in recent months. In December, she posted what appeared to be shots from the same sexy shoot in St. Barts.

As she explained then, “One night after our Keeping up with the Kardashians cameras went down and everyone was asleep, Kendall and I were super bored so we called Jen and Joyce and decided to go to Jen’s little bungalow and do a photo shoot just for fun. YOLO, right?”

“We started drinking a little and somehow this impromptu photo shoot turned into a fully nude photo shoot :)” she continued. “I was apparently living in the moment..LOL!!!”

While Kardashian has been public about her fitness journey – shedding 40 lbs. in the process – she’s also said her gym routine has been good for the rest of her life.

“I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand in hand,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in January. “I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day.