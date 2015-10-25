Khloe joined all of her sisters for Kim's Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower on Sunday

In the weeks since Lamar Odom was hospitalized after being found unconscious and unresponsive, his estranged wife Khloe é Kardashian has remained steadfastly by his side.

It seems she’s now finally leaving the hospital to spend some time with her family. Khloé posed for a cute pic on Sunday with all of her sisters at Kim Kardashian West‘s baby shower.

She and all four of her sisters wore matching striped pajamas and camped out inside in mini tents for the Troop Beverly Hills-themed shower.

Less than two hours later, the star then left and returned to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she’s been looking after Odom.

Kim, who is expecting her second child with husband Kanye West, initially postponed the baby shower to fly to Nevada to be with Khlo while she supported Odom during his initial days of treatment at the Las Vegas Sunrise Hospital.

In a photo posted by the star, youngest sibling Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khlo , Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner snuggled up in their matching sleepwear.

“Sister Sunday,” Khlo captioned.

Kylie posted a similar image, and wrote, “Baby shower vibes.”

In another photo, Kourtney and Kylie channeled the Wilderness Girls from the 1989 film with Louis Vuitton suitcases, lanterns, Girl Scout cookies and chilled champagne.

“Just our usual morning routine #troopbeverlyhills #sipstea,” Kylie said.

Earlier this week, Khlo and Odom called off their divorce by asking a Los Angeles judge to dismiss their earlier filing.