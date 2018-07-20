Khloé Kardashian is apologizing after making an offensive remark on social media.

In an Instagram Livestream video posted Thursday, Khloé, 34, tried to show off a simple morning exercise routine with big sister Kourtney Kardashian, but the two were apparently frustrated enough with the process of connecting their mobile devices to the program that they both could be heard using the term “retard” haphazardly.

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram Livestream

In one instance, Kourtney, 39, can be heard off-camera telling Khloé, “Yes, you can you f—— retard.” Khloé herself later echoed the word choice by asking her sister, “Are you f—— retarded?” while continuing to try and configure their devices to stream properly.

Khloé was later confronted on Twitter by a fan who advised the reality star to “pay more attention” to her choice of language, pointing out that she may have offended certain members of her massive internet following — especially those who may be disabled or have a disabled loved one.

“If True had a disability you would use a different word,” the Twitter user wrote, referncing her daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian Twitter interaction

Soon after, Khloé responded with an apology for her upsetting language, writing, “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”

Some then complimented Khloé on her ability to recognize her mistake and course correct without making excuses for herself.

“Now this is the way you are accountable for your actions and apologize. Much respect to you for realizing what you said was wrong and owning up to it!” wrote one follower. “It’s so difficult to break a habit like that but so much respect for really trying and owning up to mistakes,” another added.

It’s been just over a month since Khloé returned home to Los Angeles from Cleveland, Ohio, where she welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I’m over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star wrote on her website Thursday.

“I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!” she added.