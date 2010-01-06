Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom to Be Parents Soon?

The bump watch could soon start for Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star and her Los Angeles Laker husband Lamar Odom, who got married in September just a month after meeting, are “not doing anything” to prevent her from getting pregnant, Kardashian said in a radio interview Wednesday on Valentine in the morning.

Kardashian stopped short of admitting that the couple are actively trying for a baby, but says they would like to be parents together. “We both want to,” she says. “We’re in an ideal situation. We’re just happy together.

However, Odom might have a faster timeframe in mind. Kardashian says her hubby wants a baby “tomorrow.” In fact, Odom rushed out for pregnancy tests after Kardashian had an upset stomach on New Year s Day.

“I just woke up and start throwing up all day long,” she recalls. “He was like, ‘Yes, you’re pregnant,’ and I was like, No, I m just sick.’ ”

Kardashian is a new aunt to three-week-old Mason Disick, son of sister Kourtney and longtime boyfriend Scott Disick.

